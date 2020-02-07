Masari Trading Up 35.1% This Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Masari has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Masari has a market capitalization of $289,046.00 and $945.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.