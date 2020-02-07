Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,623 shares of company stock worth $128,462,192. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $328.90. The stock had a trading volume of 465,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,571. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $211.60 and a 52 week high of $335.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.46 and its 200 day moving average is $286.41. The company has a market cap of $331.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

