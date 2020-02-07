Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Intel by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.82. 1,199,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,954,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $288.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

