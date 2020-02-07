Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 94,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 167,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 62,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,095,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

PFE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,123,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

