Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.17. The company had a trading volume of 176,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,023. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

