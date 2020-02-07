Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,475,717. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

