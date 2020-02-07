MediBloc [QRC20] Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,744.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.43 or 0.02251278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.35 or 0.04466623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00755313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00805718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00118245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009511 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00699138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

