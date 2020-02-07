Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Medical Facilities earned a news sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

