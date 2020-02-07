MedicCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $34,220.00 and approximately $277.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.