Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Medpace worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

