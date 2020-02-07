MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 40,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,912. The stock has a market cap of $244.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEIP. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other MEI Pharma news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

