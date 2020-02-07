Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches One Day Volume of $443.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $428,726.00 and $443.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.71 or 0.01214000 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004202 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000948 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

