Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.68% of Mercury General worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 14.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $570,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $49.09. 968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,259. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

