MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 462,527 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1,385.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,527 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.91% of Rent-A-Center worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,130,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 5.09%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.43%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.