MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 53,030 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.09% of McKesson worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

MCK traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $158.85. 26,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,205. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $159.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.90. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.