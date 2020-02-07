MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 57,238 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,238 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,578. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,651. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $71.87 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.