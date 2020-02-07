MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 482,400 PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 482,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 276,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of PBR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. 947,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,219,808. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.