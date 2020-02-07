MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 145.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 327,814 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Arconic worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 26.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $7,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. 15,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,431. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

