MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,669 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,477. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,549 shares of company stock worth $3,139,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

