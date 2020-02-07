MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,712 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,313,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,059,000 after buying an additional 147,522 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

PGR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,535. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

