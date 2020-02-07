MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 12,041 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 82,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

