MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 152,111 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.50% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 60.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.