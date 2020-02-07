MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 77,201 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 805.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.34. The stock had a trading volume of 192,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.72. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $332.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

