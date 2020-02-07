MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.67. 15,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.06 and its 200-day moving average is $207.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

