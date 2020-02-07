MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 869,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 47,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,944. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

