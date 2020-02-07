MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,436 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after purchasing an additional 447,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 655.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 344,236 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,709,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 159,988.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 296,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 295,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.16. 61,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

