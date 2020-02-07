MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,115 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 55,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $700,815.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,268,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $596,603.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COF traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

