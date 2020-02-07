MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.14.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.40 and its 200-day moving average is $235.07. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $196.26 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

