MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Grows Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,592 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,892,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,689,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $310.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

