MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275,828 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 56.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 36.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 44,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.60. 526,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,953. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.19 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

