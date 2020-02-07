MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $3.31 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth $202,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 19.2% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,451. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $189.91 and a 12 month high of $294.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

