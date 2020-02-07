MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 221,478 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Xilinx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $85.98. 680,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.