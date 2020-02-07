MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $3.55 Million Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,799 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.22% of Navient worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 594,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,262 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 157,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 118,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,105 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

