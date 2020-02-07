MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $4.39 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.46% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 305,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 84,185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLE. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NYSE APLE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,065. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

