MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,123,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. General Motors has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.