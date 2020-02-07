MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,790 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.14% of Copart worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 370.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Copart by 1,237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,425. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $104.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Copart’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 over the last 90 days. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.