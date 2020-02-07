MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 419.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187,438 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.14% of Teradyne worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 27,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 228,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after buying an additional 490,156 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,364,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,914 shares of company stock worth $3,923,375. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.60. 8,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,510. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.