MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,544,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.