MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $2.99 Million in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.08% of Elanco Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,331,000 after buying an additional 924,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 270,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

