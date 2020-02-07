MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $3.39 Million in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 503,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after buying an additional 7,154,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,674,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,661,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,104,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,125,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

