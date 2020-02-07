MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $3.85 Million in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 305,927 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Southwest Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Boston Partners grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after buying an additional 234,583 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after buying an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after buying an additional 1,276,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,894,000 after buying an additional 80,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. 22,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

