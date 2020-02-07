MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 458,072 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Ciena worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,791.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $40,458,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,026,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 101.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 529,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 266,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,212 shares of company stock worth $5,768,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. 275,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,763. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

