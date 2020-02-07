MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 160,015 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.29% of Range Resources worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 1,972,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,300,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $784.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

