MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $6.45 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Synopsys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,226,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,671,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,775,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

SNPS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,457. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

