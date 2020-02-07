MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 33,893 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,660,000 after buying an additional 236,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,029,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,564,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,619,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $169.83 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

