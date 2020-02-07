MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 155,804 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.10% of Veeva Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,947,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.28. 169,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,182. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $168,300.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $429,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,990 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

