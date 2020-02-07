MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,415 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.20% of Macerich worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 4,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Macerich stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,704. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.