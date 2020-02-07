MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 505,025 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,689 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 325,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.58. 67,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,096,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

COG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

