MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74,446 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Visa stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.60. 1,521,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,998,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average is $183.17. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $399.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

