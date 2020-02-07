MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 130,494 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,494 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 428.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 40.7% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.07. 283,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

